Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,262 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,560,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Infosys by 36.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

