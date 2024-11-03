Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 591 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE O opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

