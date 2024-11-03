Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $34,483,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.