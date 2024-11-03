Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $445,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.86 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

