Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,758 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

