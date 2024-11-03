Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 408 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Coupang were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,783,000 after buying an additional 2,749,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coupang by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894,909 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,942,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,289,000 after acquiring an additional 693,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,376,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,923,655.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 400,956 shares worth $9,245,164. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Coupang Trading Down 1.5 %

CPNG opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

