Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

