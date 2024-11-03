Financial Comparison: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Indonesia Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $4.90 billion 2.18 $2.42 billion $7.42 10.98 Indonesia Energy $3.53 million 12.14 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 6 8 1 2.67 Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus target price of $99.92, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 8.68% 4.00% 2.99% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

