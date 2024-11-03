Financial Review: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magellan Gold and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -24.17 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 3.89 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Magellan Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Gold N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 96.2% of Magellan Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magellan Gold and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.77, suggesting a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Magellan Gold.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Magellan Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Wallace, Idaho.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

