First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $321.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.