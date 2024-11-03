First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,345 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6,705.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,740 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $63.67 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -235.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

