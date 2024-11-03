First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 49.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstService by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

FSV opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $192.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.63.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

