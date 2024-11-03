First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after acquiring an additional 281,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $212.78 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.03.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.