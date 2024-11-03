First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 787 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Global Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

