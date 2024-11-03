First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 81 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after buying an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,006,000 after buying an additional 162,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 117,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $299.30 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $308.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.