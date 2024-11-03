First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.