First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

