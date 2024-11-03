First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after buying an additional 850,556 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after buying an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,644,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 219,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $2,002,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,918.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $2,002,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,918.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NTRS opened at $99.93 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.