First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 121.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $276.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.64 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.62.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

