First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $251,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CINF opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average is $126.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.