First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $540,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

