First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $569,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 96,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

