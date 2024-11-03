First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $693,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

HBAN opened at $15.48 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

