First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 466 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,561,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

GPC opened at $113.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

