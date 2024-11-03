First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

