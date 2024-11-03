First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 263 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $589,459,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group decreased their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.36. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

