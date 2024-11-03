Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,123,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $103.76 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

