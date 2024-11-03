Floor & Decor Q4 EPS Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

