Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluent stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.28% of Fluent worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

