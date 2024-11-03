Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBRT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

