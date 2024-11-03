Frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

