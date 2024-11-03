FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FutureFuel Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at FutureFuel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

In related news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

