FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ALHC Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,796,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,043.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,497.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,043.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,287 shares of company stock worth $3,964,670. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,788 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,759 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

