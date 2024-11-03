FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $16.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.10. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Shares of BIIB opened at $173.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.47. Biogen has a one year low of $173.14 and a one year high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $301,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

