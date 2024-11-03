Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.