Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
