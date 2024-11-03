GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 127.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,280.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.1% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
