GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.40.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $301.09 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $311.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 127.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,280.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.1% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.