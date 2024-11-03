GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $32.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ WGS opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22. GeneDx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $89.11.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,371.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,371.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at $91,373,357.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,152 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

