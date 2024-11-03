Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $9.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

GENI stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,635,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,521,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

