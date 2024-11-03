Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $45.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.