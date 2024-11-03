Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Glatfelter Price Performance

Shares of GLT stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,655,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,357.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 111.5% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,067,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 1,617,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Glatfelter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

