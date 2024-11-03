Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 24,846 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,867.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 185,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.93 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

