GlobalFoundries (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.280-0.380 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GlobalFoundries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $35.87 and a 12-month high of $62.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries
About GlobalFoundries
GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GlobalFoundries
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.