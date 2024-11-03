GlobalFoundries (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.280-0.380 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $35.87 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

