Globus Medical (GMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMED opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,242,076. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,242,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

