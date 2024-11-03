Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.57. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1,125 shares.

Gray Television Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $805.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

