Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.57. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1,125 shares.
Gray Television Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $805.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.