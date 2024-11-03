GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,842.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,842.50 ($23.89).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.60) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.99) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,394 ($18.08) per share, with a total value of £99,671 ($129,258.20). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,394 ($18.08) per share, for a total transaction of £99,671 ($129,258.20). Also, insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,051 ($26.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,147.46 ($11,862.87). Insiders bought a total of 7,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,419.50 ($18.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,541.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,593.52. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,371.40 ($17.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The company has a market cap of £57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,256.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

