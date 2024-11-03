HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for CECO Earnings

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CECO Environmental in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CECO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $820.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

