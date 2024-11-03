Head to Head Analysis: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ARC Resources and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 1 1 3.50 Chord Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.83%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.34 $1.18 billion $1.43 11.59 Chord Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ARC Resources and Chord Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 22.19% 15.68% 9.46% Chord Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARC Resources beats Chord Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.