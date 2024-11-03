Head to Head Analysis: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20 Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Austin Gold.

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Austin Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.10 billion 3.04 $104.63 million $0.84 19.45 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.26) -11.31

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 15.67% 5.82% 4.09% Austin Gold N/A -29.73% -28.74%

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Austin Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

