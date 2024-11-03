Head to Head Analysis: Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fibra UNO and Armada Hoffler Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra UNO N/A N/A N/A $4.76 0.25 Armada Hoffler Properties $667.16 million 1.44 $8.29 million ($0.04) -268.68

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra UNO. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fibra UNO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

28.2% of Fibra UNO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fibra UNO and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra UNO 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Fibra UNO.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra UNO and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra UNO N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 1.10% 1.26% 0.32%

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Fibra UNO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic. The strategy of the Fibra Uno Trust focuses on having the best locations, properties of the highest quality and with diversification of segments, geographies and tenants. Likewise, the FUNO management team has more than 35 years of experience in development and operation in all segments of the real estate sector.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

