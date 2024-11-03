Head-To-Head Survey: SR Bancorp (SRBK) & Its Competitors

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SR Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SR Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp Competitors 120 585 369 5 2.24

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 3.10%. Given SR Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SR Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SR Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SR Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $38.38 million -$10.86 million 90.92 SR Bancorp Competitors $323.23 million $15.55 million 5.30

SR Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. SR Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SR Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SR Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp 2.25% 0.50% 0.10% SR Bancorp Competitors 8.26% 4.97% 0.57%

Summary

SR Bancorp peers beat SR Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

